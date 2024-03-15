ADVERTISEMENT

Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaleque resigns after being denied Lok Sabha ticket

March 15, 2024 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - Guwahati

In the resignation letter, the MP claimed that the party has taken a "strange route" in the State, where "people-centric issues have taken a back seat"

PTI

Congress MP from Barpeta constituency Abdul Khaleque. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress MP Abdul Khaleque, who has been denied a ticket in Assam for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, resigned from the party on Friday.

The Barpeta MP sent a letter, resigning from the primary membership of the party, to its national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Mr. Khaleque, a two-time MLA and one-time MP, was not given the Congress ticket this time, with the party naming its state Seva Dal chief Deep Bayan from the Barpeta constituency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the resignation letter, the MP claimed that the party has taken a "strange route" in the State, where "people-centric issues have taken a back seat".

"...I feel that the attitude and approach taken by the party's State president and AICC general secretary in-charge has ruined the prospect of the party in Assam," he maintained.

The Congress has three MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha, out of a total of 14 seats from the State. The two other incumbents, Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi, have again been given party tickets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US