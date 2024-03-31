GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assam Congress chief appeals to people for funds to fight polls

Bhupen Kumar Borah claimed that the Congress was facing an "acute financial crisis" due to the sealing of its accounts allegedly at the behest of the BJP government.

March 31, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Kumar Borah

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Kumar Borah | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah on March 31 appealed to the masses to contribute funds for party candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections, claiming the organisation was facing an "acute financial crisis" due to the sealing of its accounts allegedly at the behest of the BJP government.

In a video message on X, Mr. Borah said the "situation will take a dire turn" if the party's accounts were not opened through legal recourse, which it has sought.

Congress gets fresh I-T notice of over ₹1,745 crore, total tax demand rises to ₹3,567 crore

Addressing party leaders, workers, farmers, youth and top media functionaries, Mr. Borah said the Congress traditionally provides monetary assistance to its Lok Sabha election candidates.

"But this time, Congress' bank accounts have been sealed, over ₹1,500 crore has already been taken away as fine and more fine is being imposed by the BJP government," he alleged.

"We have helped our candidates with the limited resources at hand, but that is not enough," the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president said.

He said that if the party's accounts could be opened even after taking legal recourse, the situation would further deteriorate.

Mr. Borah urged all to help the Congress in this "fight to save democracy and constitution, against communalism and against BJP's devious conspiracy".

Another senior Congress leader and co-in charge of APCC, Prithviraj Sathe, had said on Saturday that the party has asked its candidates to approach the public for votes as well as funds for the Lok Sabha polls while putting forth before the people how "democracy is at stake" in the country.

He maintained that the Congress is facing serious financial problems due to the Income Tax department's actions "at the behest of the ruling party" and doesn't even have adequate funds for fighting the elections.

"We have asked our candidates to approach the public for votes as well as monetary help, and explain to the public why such a situation has emerged, how the BJP is finishing off democracy," he claimed.

