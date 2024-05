‘Article 370 enabled aspirations of people,’ says PM Modi, applauds Srinagar voter turnout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the people of the Srinagar parliamentary constituency for the "encouraging turnout" of 38%, which is more than double the 14.43% polling in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the first general election in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, polling took place in 2,135 polling stations on May 13 across the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency containing assembly segments of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Budgam and Shopian districts.

In his post on X, PM Modi said, "Would especially like to applaud the people of Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency for the encouraging turnout, significantly better than before. The abrogation of Article 370 has enabled the potential and aspirations of the people to find full expression. Happening at the grassroots level, it is great for the people of J&K, in particular the youth."

Srinagar voter turnout of 38% in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is the highest in several decades. There are 24 candidates in the fray as compared to 12 in the 2019 general election. The voter turnout in Srinagar was 14.43% in 2019, 25.86% in 2014, 25.55% in 2009, 18.57% in 2004, 11.93% in 1999, 30.06% in 1998, and 40.94% in 1996.

According to the Election Commission, voters from Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, and Shopian showed up in record numbers to cast their votes in a show of faith and enthusiasm in the election process. Chadoora, Ganderbal, Kangan, Khansahib and Shopian Assembly segments recorded more than 45% voter turnout.

"Polling personnel, including security personnel, worked tirelessly to ensure that an atmosphere of calm, peace and festivities welcomed voters at the polling stations," the ECI said. "More than 8,000 polling staff were on duty to cater to the over 17.47 lakh strong electorate. Command-and-Control centres have been working round the clock in Srinagar as well as Jammu since March 16, the date of announcement of general elections to ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections," it added.

The commission has enabled Kashmiri migrant voters residing at various relief camps in Delhi, Jammu and Udhampur to also have the option of voting in person at designated special polling stations or using postal ballot. 21 special polling stations were established at Jammu, one at Udhampur and four at Delhi.

In 2019, polling for the Lok Sabha was held for six seats in Jammu and Kashmir. However, following the abrogation of Article 370, which resulted in the split of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, there is no longer a separate Lok Sabha constituency for Ladakh.

Voting for the Udhampur and Jammu seats was concluded on April 19 and 26 respectively while in Srinagar voting was done on May 13. Baramulla seat will vote on May 20 while the Anantnag-Rajouri seat on May 25.