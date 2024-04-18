Arrangements in place for smooth conduct of polling in Tirunelveli constituency

April 18, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated April 19, 2024 07:13 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

With police protection, polling materials were moved in GPS-fitted vehicles to 1,810 polling booths in 862 locations in the Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency on Thursday ahead of the 7 a.m . to 6 p.m. polling on Friday.

A total of 16,54,503 voters including 8,08,127 men, 8,46,225 women and 151 others are likely cast their votes on Friday. Of this 22,086 voters are ‘first-time voters’ from the 18 – 19 age group and 23,635 are above the age of 85 years.

Of the 1,810 polling booths, 13 have been identified as ‘critical’ and 331 others as ‘vulnerable’ where additional police personnel and Central forces have been deployed.

Moreover, micro observers will monitor the voting in these booths from where webcasting of entire polling will be done. Due instructions have been given to the security personnel to remove forcibly the troublemakers and those who try to trespass into the booths without permission with ill intentions.

“We have deployed 9,041 polling personnel, 5,021 police personnel and seven company of Central forces for ensuring free and fair election. CCTV cameras have been fitted in 1,175 booths as polling will be monitored from the election control room in the District Collectorate,” said K. P. Karthikeyan, District Collector and Returning Officer for Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency, who inspected the moving of polling materials including the electronic voting machines to the booths on Thursday.

He also informed that 3,434 senior citizens above the age of 85 and physically challenged voters had cast their postal ballots and 3,589 polling personnel had also availed this facility. Another 223 postal ballots were received from the serving personnel in armed forces.

“The sealed box containing the postal ballots have been placed in a sealed room in the Collectorate and it will be taken-up for counting on June 4,” he said.

Moreover, 8,255 persons including police personnel have been given poll duty orders enabling them to cast their votes in the places where they will be deployed on Friday. The polling personnel in reserve will cast their votes in 31 polling booths closer to the places where they would be kept.

Dr. Karthikeyan also said 94% voter information slips (booth slips) have been distributed to the voters at their doorsteps. Those who are yet to receive the booth slips may get it from the Presiding Officers concerned on Friday.

“Those who did not receive the booth slip and those who do not carry the booth slip, may tell the Polling Officer 1 their part number and the serial number for casting the vote besides producing an identity proof,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

Since the heat is merciless, a hall or classroom close to the booth will be kept opened for the voters to wait peacefully. In other places, ‘shamiana’ have been erected for ensuring shade to the waiting voters. A volunteer with a wheelchair will be waiting in all polling stations to take the senior citizens and the differently-abled voters.

Dr. Karthikeyan said six candidates in the fray have not given advertisements in the newspapers declaring the criminal cases pending against them and hence notices had been sent to these candidates.

“If they fail to fulfill this condition cases will be registered,” the Collector said.

After receiving their poll duty orders at various places in the constituency, the polling personnel rushed to their respective booths on Thursday afternoon itself.

“After the end of the polling, the electronic voting machines will be sealed and taken with due police protection to the Government Engineering College, Tirunelveli, the counting centre, where 3-tier security arrangements have been made. The ‘strong rooms’ where the EVMs will be kept, have been fitted with CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

In Tenkasi (Reserved) constituency, 15,29,130 voters including 7,46,715 men, 7,78,509 women, 215 others and 3,691 service voters are expected to exercise their franchise in 1,743 polling booths on Friday.

