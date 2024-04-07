ADVERTISEMENT

Applications for postal ballot to be submitted by April 10

April 07, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated April 08, 2024 02:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Government department personnel assigned to Lok Sabha election duty in Dakshina Kannada have to submit their applications for postal ballot by April 10.

In a press release, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer for the same constituency M.P. Mullai Muhilan said personnel in the electoral roll in Dakshina Kannada should submit the application in Form No.12 A, while those in the electoral roll of other districts should submit application in Form 12.

Though the process of submitting applications began a few days ago, there are still personnel who have not yet submitted the the same. In case of delay in submitting applications it will be difficult to get the postal ballot and the personnel will have to visit the polling booth concerned to caste their vote. Facilitation centres will be opened in each Assembly constituency for casting and submission of the postal ballot, Mr. Muhilan said.

