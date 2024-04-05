Annamalai talks nothing but lies, says TNCC president in Sivaganga

April 05, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated April 06, 2024 07:54 am IST - SIVAGANGA

The BJP State president, K Annamalai, speaks nothing but lies, said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Selvaperunthagai here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at Pacheri in Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency, he said that the BJP leader spoke lies and had nothing but false information. On many occasions, he had even shared information which had no truth at all. Such people should be identified as dangerous to the society, he charged.

He said that in a democratic country, whenever a mistake was pointed out, he or she in public life must accept it, which has been the practice in the Congress. On the contrary, he said that a tall leader like former and late PM A. B. Vajpayee was a gentleman. He even described Indra Gandhi as “Durga Devi”. He cannot be compared with the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who never respected the opposition.

As a result, whoever disobeyed or disregarded Mr Modi, they were jailed or cases booked by the police. Further, the Centre has cultivated a new fashion of directing the enforcement agencies like the CBI, ED and among others to victimise the political opponents of Mr Modi.

In the history, the UN had never condemned India for treating its opposition leaders in such a nasty manner. The Union government used force and false charges against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Not only the nation, but many leaders around the globe have made critical remarks against the BJP government, he lashed out.

Taking a dig at the AIADMK, Mr Selvaperunthagai said that while late leader Jayalalithaa opposed NEET, the present general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami brought it to Tamil Nadu to keep his ally BJP in good humour then. Now, the AIADMK leader claimed to have distanced himself from the BJP, but he cautioned the people to beware of the tactics.

The Congress and its partners in the INDIA alliance would win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and a new meaning to democracy would be seen and felt soon, he said.

To a query, he said that not only Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency candidate Karti Chidambaram, but all the 40 contestants in TN and Puducherry would win comfortably. The BJP has no place in Periyar’s land and the AIADMK was at its lowest morale with the party split in many directions, he alleged.

The TNCC president also addressed an election rally at Paramakudi seeking votes for the IUML candidate Navas Kani, an ally of the DMK front and sitting MP from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

