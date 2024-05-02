GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Annamalai, BSY to conduct roadshow in Byndoor on Friday

May 02, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated May 03, 2024 07:55 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K. Annamalai during the rally in support of the party candidate from Bengaluru South constituency, Tejasvi Surya for the Lok Sabha Polls, in Bengaluru recently.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K. Annamalai during the rally in support of the party candidate from Bengaluru South constituency, Tejasvi Surya for the Lok Sabha Polls, in Bengaluru recently. | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit president K. Annamalai, former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa and the BJP candidate for Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency B.Y. Raghavendra will conduct a roadshow at Byndoor, in Udupi district, on Friday as part of the campaign for May 7 elections.

Speaking at a meeting of party leaders in Byndoor on Thursday, president of Byndoor Assembly unit of the party Deepak Kumar Shetty said that the roadshow will begin from Yedtare Junction at 10 a.m.

He said that the party is making all efforts to get a lead of one lakh votes to the party candidate in Byndoor Assembly constituency which is part of Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Shetty said that the party is going to the polls in the Assembly constituency by projecting the development projects of the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the projects implemented in the Byndoor Assembly constituency by the BJP led government.

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Karnataka

