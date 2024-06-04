Andhra Pradesh voted in the 2024 General Election in a single poll on May 13, which was Phase 4 of the 18th Lok Sabha Polls. The State has 25 LS constituencies and witnessed a voter turnout of 80.66% of the 4,08,07,256 electors. Elections to the State’s 175-member Assembly also took place simultaneously on May 13.

The major contest in Andhra Pradesh was between the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party(YSRCP), the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and the Indian National Congress-led INDIA alliance. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also contested in25 seats. Under the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, the TDP contested in 17 seats, BJP in 6 seats and JSP in 2 seats. Under the INDIA alliance, the Congress contested in 23 seats, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) for each seat.

In the 2019 elections, YSRCP won 22 seats and TDP 3 seats and in the 2014 elections TDP won 15 seats, YSRCP 8 seats, and BJP 2 seats. TDP-BJP-JSP alliance might mark a shift because TDP’s exit from NDA in 2019 has smashed the BJP’s vote share in 2019 Lok Sabha polls from 7.18% to 0.96%, less than NOTA.

Andhra Pradesh had a huge voter turnout; there could be an anti-incumbency impact.

