Andhra Pradesh election results 2024 LIVE: NDA ahead in early trends
Andhra Pradesh election results 2024 LIVE: NDA ahead in early trends

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is ahead as per the early trends put out by the Election Commission on June 04.

Updated - June 04, 2024 11:44 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 11:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh voted in the 2024 General Election in a single poll on May 13, which was Phase 4 of the 18th Lok Sabha Polls. The State has 25 LS constituencies and witnessed a voter turnout of 80.66% of the 4,08,07,256 electors. Elections to the State’s 175-member Assembly also took place simultaneously on May 13. 

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Check here for Andhra Pradesh Assembly Live updates

The major contest in Andhra Pradesh was between the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party(YSRCP), the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and the Indian National Congress-led INDIA alliance. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also contested in25 seats. Under the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, the TDP contested in 17 seats, BJP in 6 seats and JSP in 2 seats. Under the INDIA alliance, the Congress contested in 23 seats, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) for each seat. 

Also read: Battle for Andhra Pradesh | Infographics

In the 2019 elections, YSRCP won 22 seats and TDP 3 seats and in the 2014 elections TDP won 15 seats, YSRCP 8 seats, and BJP 2 seats. TDP-BJP-JSP alliance might mark a shift because TDP’s exit from NDA in 2019 has smashed the BJP’s vote share in 2019 Lok Sabha polls from 7.18% to 0.96%, less than NOTA. 

Andhra Pradesh had a huge voter turnout; there could be an anti-incumbency impact. 

Fact-check | Fake exit polls swirl around Andhra Pradesh election

Follow the live updates below:

  • June 04, 2024 11:41
    Jagan Mohan Reddy will not get more seats than Pawan Kalyan: CM Ramesh

    Speaking to the media persons in Anakapalli on June 4, BJP candidate for Anakapalli LS CM Ramesh said that Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will not get more seats than Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

  • June 04, 2024 11:37
    TDP MP candidate of Srikakulam Parliament seat Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu could get 31,146 votes majority after completion of third round. His nearest rival and YSRCP nominee is Perada Tilak
  • June 04, 2024 11:36
    After completion of the first round, BJP’s MP candidate C.M. Ramesh had a lead of 9,251 votes
  • June 04, 2024 11:35
    Former Minister of State for Defence and Congress candidate M.M. Pallam Raju trailing

    In Kakinada, Jana Sena candidate Tangella Uday Srinivas is leading with 42,817 votes, former Minister of State for Defence and Congress candidate M.M. Pallam Raju is trailing. In Amalapuram, TDP candidate Ganti Harish Madhur is leading with 83,634 votes.

  • June 04, 2024 11:33
    TDP’s Nellore MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy is leading with 22,942 votes over YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy.
  • June 04, 2024 11:23
    TDP’s Nellore MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy is leading with 22,942 votes over YSRCP leader V. Vijayasai Reddy
  • June 04, 2024 11:22
    Sitting YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy leads by 3,000 votes over Kiran Kumar Reddy of BJP in Rajampeta
  • June 04, 2024 11:21
    Former Lok Sabha Speaker’s son G. Harish in the lead in Amalapuram

    AMALAPURAM | TDP Amalapuram Lok Sabha candidate Ganti Harish Madhur is in the lead with 6,454 votes in Mummudivaram and P. Gannavaram assembly constituencies in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, States Information and Public Relations Department. Mr. Harish is the son of India’s first Dalit Lok Sabha Speaker G.M.C. Balayogi. In 2019, Mr. Harish was defeated by YSRCP candidate Chinta Anuradha in Amalapuram Lok Sabha segment. In 2024, Mr. Harish is in the fray against YSRCP candidate Rapaka Varaprasad in the Amalapuram Lok Sabha segment.

  • June 04, 2024 11:20
    BJP State President D. Purandeswari leading, former APCC President Gidugu trailing in Rajamundry Lok Sabha

    BJP State President D. Purandeswari leading, former APCC President Gidugu trailing in Rajamundry Lok Sabha RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM | Andhra Pradesh BJP State President D. Purandeswari is leading with 8,984 votes against her rival and YSRCP Guduri Chakradhar in Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency.

    According to the Election Commission of India, Ms. Purandeswari has received 47,696 votes while Mr. Chakradhar received 38,712 votes. Former AP Congress Committee President and Congress candidate Gidugu Rudraraju is trailing and received 2,174 votes.

Lok Sabha / General Elections 2024 / bjp / Indian National Congress / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Communist Party of India -Marxist / Communist Party of India / Andhra Pradesh / Live news

