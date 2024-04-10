ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila calls on D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru

April 10, 2024 02:42 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - BENGALURU

Sources said Ms. Sharmila urged Mr. Shivakumar and the senior Congress leaders of Karnataka to participate in the campaign of the party in Andhra Pradesh

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y.S. Sharmila called on Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru, on April 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y.S. Sharmila called on Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru, on April 10. Bengaluru Rural constituency candidate D.K. Suresh was present during the meeting.

Sources said Ms. Sharmila urged Mr. Shivakumar and the senior Congress leaders of Karnataka to participate in the campaign of the party in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh would go to polls on May 13 to elect new members to the Lok Sabha and the Assembly.

Ms. Sharmila is the daughter of late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y.S. Sharmila called on Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru, on April 10, 2024. Bengaluru Rural constituency candidate D.K. Suresh (left) was present during the meeting.

