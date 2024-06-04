GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andaman and Nicobar Islands election results 2024 LIVE updates: Congress aiming another term

The Congress seeks second term in Andaman and Nicobar islands

Updated - June 04, 2024 09:10 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 08:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Andaman and Nicobar Island General Election 2024 was held in a single poll on April 19, the first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha polls. The state has only one constituency and the voter turnout was 64.10% over 3,12,373 voters. 

The major contest in the state was between Indian National Congress (INC) led INDIA alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led NDA, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI(M)), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Socialist Unity Centre of India- Communist (SUCI(C)).

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

INC Fielded incumbent MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma against K. J. B. Selvaraj from AIADMK, Bishnu Pada Ray from BJP, D Ayyappan from CPI(M), Salamat Mondal from SUCI(C) and VK Abdul Aziz (independent).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls INC’s Mr. Sharma won the election. BJP candidate Mr. Ray was a former MP from the Andaman and Nicobar island constituency from 1999 to 2004 and from 2009 to 2019. Also for the first time in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, seven members of the Shompen tribe, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTGs) of Great Nicobar Islands exercised their voting rights. 

Follow the live updates below:

  • June 04, 2024 09:10
    Key candidates

    The key candidates contesting for the Andamans and Nicobar Lok Sabha constituency are (INC) MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma against K. J. B. Selvaraj from AIADMK, Bishnu Pada Ray from BJP, D Ayyappan from CPI(M), Salamat Mondal from SUCI(C) and VK Abdul Aziz (independent).

