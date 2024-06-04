Andaman and Nicobar Island General Election 2024 was held in a single poll on April 19, the first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha polls. The state has only one constituency and the voter turnout was 64.10% over 3,12,373 voters.

The major contest in the state was between Indian National Congress (INC) led INDIA alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led NDA, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI(M)), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Socialist Unity Centre of India- Communist (SUCI(C)).

INC Fielded incumbent MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma against K. J. B. Selvaraj from AIADMK, Bishnu Pada Ray from BJP, D Ayyappan from CPI(M), Salamat Mondal from SUCI(C) and VK Abdul Aziz (independent).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls INC’s Mr. Sharma won the election. BJP candidate Mr. Ray was a former MP from the Andaman and Nicobar island constituency from 1999 to 2004 and from 2009 to 2019. Also for the first time in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, seven members of the Shompen tribe, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTGs) of Great Nicobar Islands exercised their voting rights.

