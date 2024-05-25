Anantnag records 54.3% voting amid Mehbooba’s allegations of ‘tactical rigging’

The Anantnag-Rajouri constituency in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 54.3% voter turnout, shows the latest figure, as against 14.3% polling in 2019. The day, however, was marred by protests and allegations of “tactical rigging” by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and candidate Mehbooba Mufti.

The polling recorded in Anantnag is the highest in 35 years. The overall voter turnout across all five Lok Sabha constituencies in J&K was 58%, higher than the 49.58% recorded in 2014 and 47.99% in 1996.

“It is the highest turnout for these five seats in the last 40 years. The previous high was 49.58% recorded in 2014,” Chief Electoral Officer P.K. Pole said, as the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election saw the completion of the poll process in all the five Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union Territory.

However, Ms. Mufti raised questions about the fairness of the election process and alleged hundreds of her polling agents and workers were detained “in a bid to resort to tactical rigging”. “Cordon and search operation was launched at places to terrorise voters. The role played by Lieutenant-Governor (Manoj Sinha) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Altaf Khan has been very negative. Unfortunately, this has stained the process of free and fair elections started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It was an attempt to repeat 1987,” Ms. Mufti said.

Anantnag district, the home district of Ms. Mufti, recorded the lowest voter turnout of 33.47% in the Anantnag Assembly segment and 36.92% in the Anantnag West Assembly segment. Kulgam, which has the presence of militants, recorded only 31.99% polling. The Anantnag Parliamentary constituency comprises 18 Assembly segments, with 11 segments located south of the Kashmir valley and seven segments in the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri and Poonch districts. The Pir Panjal districts are mainly inhabited by a tribal population, including Gujjars, Paharis and Bakerwals.

Most shops remained closed and a thin presence of locals was observed on roads in Ms. Mufti’s hometown Bijbehara. Gulshan Begam, mother of PDP leader Adil Dukroo, 28, a resident of Bijbehara’s Zirpora area, told The Hindu that her son was detained on Friday evening. “My son had gone to attend a meeting of the party leaders. He was not facing any police case and has a clean past. My son and another leader Najmu Saqib are the eyes and ears of Ms. Mufti in her hometown. They were detained to ensure a low voter turnout,” Ms. Begum said. Both the detained PDP leaders, Mr. Dukroo and Mr. Saqib, were released after Ms. Mufti held a sit-in in front of the Bijbehara police station for several hours. .The police later sealed off the area for scribes. “The police described our workers as overground workers (of militants). These are educated youth who wanted to vote. They were being denied their right to vote,” Ms. Mufti said.

The J&K Police refuted Ms. Mufti’s claims.

According to the police, “a very few with a tainted past were detained and restricted”. “Mostly they are overground workers and were taken into preventive custody for ensuring a safe and peaceful election,” a police official said.

Amid the face-off between Ms. Mufti and the J&K Police, the enthusiasm of voters in other areas of the constituency showed no let-up. Showkat Ahmad, a resident of Ganeshpora, voted in spite of the arrest of his two brothers after the militant attack on tourists at Yannar area of Pahalgam on May 18. “I voted to see an end to such a practice where youth are picked up without any reason,” Mr. Ahmad, who belongs to the Gujjar community, said.

Several members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami also voted. Mushtaq Ahmed Reshi, father of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Junaid Reshi, exercised his franchise. Mukhtar Waza, a senior separatist, also voted.

Most voters highlighted the issue of special status for J&K, unemployment and electricity supply. Around 55% polling was recorded in D.H.Pora, 45.21% in Dooru and 50% in Kokernag.

“People of Kashmir are registering their protest against what happened in August 2019 through their vote. People are angry over being deprived of the rights given to them by the Constitution and are thronging the polling stations,” CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami, who is supporting INDIA bloc candidate Mian Altaf, said.

Most of the Assembly segments of Rajouri and Poonch witnessed a record polling of above 65%, with Nowshera registering 68.90%, Rajouri 69.63%, Budhal 69.35% and Thanamandi 69.35%. Voters were split on tribal lines in these areas, especially Gujjars and Paharis, who were granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by the government. “My vote is against hate, against abrogation of Article 370,” Guftar Ahmed, a youth Gujjar leader, said.

BJP State president Ravinder Raina, who also cast his vote in Rajouri, termed the voter turnout as a testimony to democracy. “I am confident people will vote in the interest of the nation and ensure a third term for Narendra Modi,” Mr. Raina said. The BJP is supporting J&K Apni Party candidate Zaffar Manhas, a Pahari, in a bid to keep the National Conference and the PDP at bay.