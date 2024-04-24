An innovative campaign with a rare dragonfly mascot to enthuse voters in Wayanad

April 24, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) team in Wayanad in association with the district administration has come out with an innovative campaign titled “Meet our SWEETEY” to encourage voter participation and biodiversity conservation.

The “Vote Kunhappan” initiative of the team during the 2021 Assembly election was a huge success, and it inspired the team to launch SWEETEY (Spreading Wayanad’s Election Enthusiasm Through Epithemis Wayanadaensis), a mascot inspired by the newly discovered dragonfly species, Epithemis Wayandensis, indigenous to Wayanad.

Election enthusiasm

“SWEETEY will spread Wayanad’s election enthusiasm all across our district,” Wayanad Collector Renu Raj told The Hindu. “I believe the selection of the dragonfly Epithemis Wayanadensis as our election mascot is both symbolic and inspiring,” said Ms. Raj, who is also the district Chief Election Officer.

“This indigenous species, unique to our region, embodies the spirit of Wayanad and reminds us of our responsibility to protect and preserve our natural heritage,” she said. “By rallying behind this majestic creature, we are not only celebrating our biodiversity but also fostering a sense of pride and ownership among the people of Wayanad,” the Collector added. “I am confident that this mascot will serve as a powerful motivator, encouraging our citizens to exercise their democratic rights and participate actively in the electoral process,” she said.

Perhaps for the first time in the State’s history, a dragonfly takes centre stage in an election campaign. Conceptualised by the District Collector’s social media team member Akshay Viswanath and IT Mission project manager S. Nived, under the leadership of Sub-Collector and Assistant Returning Officer Misal Sagar Bharat, SWEETEY has already garnered significant attention on social media platforms. With its wings spread wide, SWEETEY carries a vital message across the nation, “Exercise your right to vote for a strong democracy.”

Population under threat

The dragonfly, scientifically named Red Ramped Hack Lett, was recently discovered by a team of researchers at Christ College, Irinjalakkuda. However, due to the changing climate in the Western Ghats, their population is under threat, prompting a conservation appeal through the SWEETEY election mascot campaign.

As part of the broader Sweep Wayanad initiative, SWEETEY is set to soar across the district, rallying citizens to exercise their voting rights. SWEETEY symbolises not only the importance of voting, but also our collective role in nation-building, said Mr. Bharat.