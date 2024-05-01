Amit Shah to campaign for BJP’s Madhavi Latha today

May 01, 2024 07:07 am | Updated 07:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be conducting a roadshow in support of Hyderabad BJP candidate K. Madhavi Latha from Mahankali Temple, Laldarwaza to Sudha Talkies, Shalibanda, Hyderabad on Wednesday, 4.30 p.m. Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and others will be part of the show.

