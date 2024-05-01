ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah to campaign for BJP’s Madhavi Latha today

May 01, 2024 07:07 am | Updated 07:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Madhavi Latha Kompella, Bharatiya Janatha Party candidate for Hyderabad Parliament in a rally in Hyderabad. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be conducting a roadshow in support of Hyderabad BJP candidate K. Madhavi Latha from Mahankali Temple, Laldarwaza to Sudha Talkies, Shalibanda, Hyderabad on Wednesday, 4.30 p.m. Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and others will be part of the show.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US