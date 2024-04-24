Amit Shah to address public meeting in Telangana’s Siddipet

April 24, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Siddipet’s degree college grounds at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Union Minister of Culture & Tourism & Development of Northeast and BJP Telangana president G. Kishan Reddy, the party’s Medak Lok Sabha candidate M Raghunandan Rao and others will participate.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami and Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman will be present for a road show when Nizamabad candidate Dharmapuri Arvind will be filing his nomination papers on the same day at the same time. The BJP leaders duo will also be participating in a road show at Warangal in support of the party candidate Aroori Ramesh at 3 p.m. in the afternoon, as stated in a press release from the party.