Amit Shah to address public meeting in Telangana’s Siddipet

April 24, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a meeting of BJP polling booth workers at the LB Stadium, in Hyderabad on March 12, 2024.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a meeting of BJP polling booth workers at the LB Stadium, in Hyderabad on March 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Siddipet’s degree college grounds at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Union Minister of Culture & Tourism & Development of Northeast and BJP Telangana president G. Kishan Reddy, the party’s Medak Lok Sabha candidate M Raghunandan Rao and others will participate.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami and Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman will be present for a road show when Nizamabad candidate Dharmapuri Arvind will be filing his nomination papers on the same day at the same time. The BJP leaders duo will also be participating in a road show at Warangal in support of the party candidate Aroori Ramesh at 3 p.m. in the afternoon, as stated in a press release from the party.

