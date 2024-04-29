Amit Shah takes jibe at INDIA bloc for not having a PM candidate

April 29, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Patna

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 29 targeted the INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) bloc for not having a Prime Ministerial candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership qualities, Mr. Shah lashed out at the INDIA bloc saying the country did not need helpless leadership rather it required a strong leadership.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Mr. Shah asserted that Mr. Modi’s victory was certain. “However, if it happens in the dream and the INDI alliance comes to power, who will be the Prime Minister of the country?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do they have any leader? Can you make Lalu Prasad as the Prime Minister of the country, can M.K. Stalin run the country, can Mamata Banerjee take care of the country, can we even think of Rahul Gandhi’s name? God forbid if the INDI alliance comes to power they will share the Prime Minister’s post for one year each,” Mr. Shah said addressing a public meeting at Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha seat in Madhubani district of Bihar.

He said, “Sharad Pawar will become for one year, Lalu Prasad ji will become for another year, Mamata ji will become for one year, Stalin will become for one year and if something is left then Rahul baba will become. Can the country function like this? Desh ko majboor netritva nahi, desh ko majboot netritva chahiye [country does not need helpless leadership rather it requires strong leadership].”

Instability for 30 years

Mr. Shah said the country went through instability for 30 years and it only started developing in the last 10 years under the leadership of Mr. Modi. He also pointed out that the country needed a leader who could take big decisions and protect the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He criticised Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Mr. Lalu Prasad, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Mr. Rahul Gandhi for not attending the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya despite sending the invitation, fearing of losing their vote bank.

Mr. Shah also slammed the RJD and the Congress for not giving due respect to iconic Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) leader Karpoori Thakur, popularly known as the ‘Jan Nayak’ or people’s leader, and it was the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who conferred Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian decoration, on him.

The Home Minister accused the RJD and the Congress of doing nothing for the welfare of OBC (Other Backward Classes) and EBC (Extremely Backward Classes).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shah termed Mr.Prasad anti-backward, claiming that the RJD chief’s proximity with the Congress was only to make his son Tejashwi Yadav Chief Minister of Bihar and nothing else.

‘Full majority govt.’

Referring to the slogan ‘Abki Baar Chaar Sau Par’, he explained the logic of 400 plus seats to the NDA.

“We need a full majority government. You gave 300 plus seats, Modi ji removed Article 370. He banned Triple Talaq and constructed Ram Mandir. Give us 400 plus seats, Modi ji will take India to the number one position in the world,” Mr. Shah said.

In the Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha seat, Janata Dal (United) candidate Ramprit Mandal is locked in a direct contest with Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) candidate Suman Kumar Mahaseth of grand alliance.

After Jhanjharpur, Mr. Shah addressed another public meeting in Begusarai in support of BJP candidate and Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who is pitted against Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Awadhesh Rai. Jhanjharpur will vote in the third phase whereas Begusarai in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.