Amit Shah says ‘no need for Plan B, 100% confident of PM Modi returning to power’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence in the Modi government returning to power when the Lok Sabha election results are declared on June 4 and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “does not need a Plan B”.

Asked if the saffron party has a plan in place if it does not return to power, the Union Home Minister said “Plan B needs to be made only when there is less than a 60% chance for Plan A (to succeed).”

“I am certain that PM Modi will come to power with a thumping majority,” Mr. Shah said in an interview to news agency ANI. “The whole country wants the country to be safe, prosperous, aatmanirbhar (self-dependent) and that the country’s image in the world improves,” the Union Home Minister said.

In an apparent dig at Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Shah said, “on June 4, Modi ji will take oath and the Opposition leader will go on a holiday.

Asked that there have been allegations that the discourse has been on the Congress’ manifesto and that “even the BJP leaders are not reading their own manifesto making the Congress’ manifesto a hero”, Mr. Shah said, “the people of the country will decide who is the hero” and added that Narendra Modi “will take oath on June 4.”

Four out of seven phases of voting have been completed for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls and the results of the election will be declared on June 4.

