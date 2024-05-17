ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah says ‘no need for Plan B, 100% confident of PM Modi returning to power’

Published - May 17, 2024 01:31 pm IST

Asked if the BJP has a plan if it does not return to power, the Union Home Minister said “Plan B needs to be made only when there is less than a 60% chance for Plan A (to succeed)”

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during an interview with Asian News International (ANI) in New Delhi on May 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence in the Modi government returning to power when the Lok Sabha election results are declared on June 4 and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “does not need a Plan B”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if the saffron party has a plan in place if it does not return to power, the Union Home Minister said “Plan B needs to be made only when there is less than a 60% chance for Plan A (to succeed).”

“I am certain that PM Modi will come to power with a thumping majority,” Mr. Shah said in an interview to news agency ANI. “The whole country wants the country to be safe, prosperous, aatmanirbhar (self-dependent) and that the country’s image in the world improves,” the Union Home Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Narendra Modi will finish his third term as PM: Amit Shah

In an apparent dig at Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Shah said, “on June 4, Modi ji will take oath and the Opposition leader will go on a holiday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Asked that there have been allegations that the discourse has been on the Congress’ manifesto and that “even the BJP leaders are not reading their own manifesto making the Congress’ manifesto a hero”, Mr. Shah said, “the people of the country will decide who is the hero” and added that Narendra Modi “will take oath on June 4.”

Four out of seven phases of voting have been completed for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls and the results of the election will be declared on June 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US