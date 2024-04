April 23, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated April 24, 2024 07:44 am IST - BENGALURU

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took out a roadshow in Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday night. It was taken from Swami Vivekananda Circle to St. Francis School for about 45 minutes.

People stood on either side of the road to greet Mr. Shah. He was accompanied by BJP veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok and party candidate Tejaswi Surya. Area MLA Satish Reddy too was present. Mr. Shah left for Cochin after the roadshow.