General Elections 2024 | Amit Shah files nomination from Gandhinagar

April 19, 2024 01:58 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 19 filed his nomination papers for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat from where he is seeking re-election as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read |Lok Sabha Elections 2024, phase 1 voting LIVE Updates

Mr. Shah was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel when he submitted the nomination papers to Gandhinagar collector and district election officer in the state capital. He filed nominated papers exactly at 12:39 p.m., considered as ‘Vijay Muhurat’, according to PTI.

The former BJP president had won from the Gandhinagar constituency in the 2019 general elections by a margin of more than five lakh votes, which also marked his debut as a Lok Sabha member. Gandhinagar, considered as a BJP bastion was represented by former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani until 2019.

Also Read | BJP will win all 26 seats in Gujarat: Amit Shah

“Today I have filed my nomination from the Gandhinagar seat. It is a matter of pride for me that this seat was represented by LK Advani, Atal ji, and the seat where Narendra Modi himself is a voter. I have been an MLA, and MP from this seat for 30 years. The people of this region have given me immense love. I was a small-time booth worker and now I reached the Parliament from this constituency. Development projects worth Rs 22,000 crore have been completed in the last five years in Gandhinagar,” Mr. Shah said after filing nomination.

Voting for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held in the third phase on May 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.