ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah calling up district magistrates and collectors, indulging in 'brazen intimidation': Congress

Published - June 01, 2024 10:13 pm IST - New Delhi:

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch, he added

PTI

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on June 1 alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been calling up district magistrates and collectors and indulging in "blatant and brazen" intimidation.

ADVERTISEMENT

District magistrates and collectors are the returning officers of their respective districts during election.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that Mr. Shah had already spoken with 150 district magistrates or collectors and added that this shows "how desperate the BJP is".

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“The outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors. So far he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is,” he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious," he asserted.

Mr. Ramesh said officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US