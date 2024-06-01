Amit Shah calling up district magistrates and collectors, indulging in 'brazen intimidation': Congress

The Congress on June 1 alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been calling up district magistrates and collectors and indulging in "blatant and brazen" intimidation.

District magistrates and collectors are the returning officers of their respective districts during election.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that Mr. Shah had already spoken with 150 district magistrates or collectors and added that this shows "how desperate the BJP is".

“The outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors. So far he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is,” he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious," he asserted.

Mr. Ramesh said officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch, he added.