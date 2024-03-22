Amidst alliance talk, BJD intensifies its exercise for poll preparedness in Odisha

March 22, 2024 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Biju Janata Dal has intensified its consultations for different Lok Sabha constituencies with potential candidates being asked to stay prepared for the forthcoming elections.

Leaders pertaining to eight Lok Sabha seats have so far held discussions with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in presence of party’s observers for respective constituencies. These exercises are taken forward despite the fact that Home Minister Amit Shah and V. K. Pandian, close aide of Mr. Patnaik, have not ruled out possibility of forging alliance in explicit terms.

For the first time in 15 days, the State unit of the BJP took an aggressive approach against the BJD seeking removal of hoardings having photographs of the Odisha CM.

The regional party has so far completed discussion with regards to Puri, Kendrapara, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Aska, Bhubaneswar and Kandhamal.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a senior leader, who is also an aspirant for MP seat in southern Odisha, the BJD supremo directed all party leaders to start mobilising support for them for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Issues such as local factors, candidates and adversaries in assembly seats coming under jurisdiction of these Lok Sabha constituencies also figured in the discussion. Party sources said Arup Patnaik, former Mumbai Police Commissioner, was considered as candidate for Puri Lok Sabha seat. Mr. Patnaik had lost 2019 election from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat from where BJP’s national spokesperson had registered her maiden victory.

A delegation of BJP led by party vice president Lekhashree Samantsinghar met State’s Chief Electoral Officer and drew his attention over continuation of hoardings having BJD’s election symbol and Odisha CM’s photograph in public places. “As per guideline, advertisement hoardings are to be removed from public places. This violates model code of conduct,” said Ms. Samantsinghar.

Recently, Mr. Shah said the BJP’s national president would take a final decision to revive alliance while Mr. Pandian said if anything happened, all would get to know.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.