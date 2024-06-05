Election Results 2024: Amid upsets aplenty, it’s a mixed bag for Team Lalu

The Bihar results had mixed results for the family of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad even as there were some surprise wins.

It was third time lucky for Misa Bharti, Mr. Prasad’s eldest daughter, tasted her first victory in the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat after two consecutive defeats at the hands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ram Kripal Yadav in 2019 and 2014.

Ms. Bharti, named after the draconian Emergency-era law Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) under which Mr. Prasad was imprisoned in the mid-seventies, defeated Mr. Ram Kripal by a margin of more than 60,000 votes this time.

One of the reasons for her victory is the induction of former MP Ranjan Yadav into the RJD before the polling last month. Mr. Ranjan Yadav has a strong hold over the Yadav vote bank – he had defeated Mr. Prasad in 2009 in the Patliputra seat. The anti-incumbency against Mr. Ram Kripal also played a role in her victory.

However, Rohini Acharya, Mr. Prasad’s second daughter, faced defeat in her debut election against BJP candidate Rajiv Pratap Rudy in Saran Lok Sabha seat. The Singapore-based daughter had received praise from all corners after she donated her kidney to her ailing father.

The Saran seat was once a stronghold of Mr. Prasad’s family. The RJD chief himself had won the seat, first in 1977, then in 1989, 2004, and 2009. In 2014, however, his wife Rabri Devi unsuccessfully contested the election from Saran; in 2019, Chandrika Rai, the father of Mr. Prasad’s daughter-in-law, was defeated by Mr. Rudy.

The another prominent face who made his father late Ram Vilas Paswan proud is Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chiraj Paswan, contesting from his father’s bastion Hajipur seat for the first time.

The ersthwile Jamui MP defeated RJD candidate Shiv Chandra Ram by a margin of 1.7 lakh votes. The Hajipur seat has become a prestige issue for Mr. Chirag Paswan after a long battle with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras over the seat. His father represented it eight times since his first win in 1977.

Pappu posts win

Don-turned-politician Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, who stirred up a storm with his candidature as an independent candidate, secured victory in Purnea Lok Sabha seat.

Accused in cases of kidnapping and rioting, with a murder case pending in the Supreme Court, the five-time MP bested sitting Janata Dal (United) candidate Santosh Kushwaha and RJD candidate Bima Bharti, who stood third in the battle.

Mr. Pappu Yadav has been Purnea MP thrice and this time a sympathy wave too worked in his favour after he merged his Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) with the Congress but was denied a ticket since RJD wanted to put up Ms. Bharti.

The Left had a decent outing as well, with Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) candidate Sudama Prasad orchestrating one of the biggest upsets by defeating Union Minister R.K. Singh in Arrah by over 57,000 votes. With this victory, the CPI(ML) will re-enter Parliament after a gap of over three decades. Another, CPI(ML) candidate, Raja Ram Singh, secured victory in Karakat Lok Sabha seat defeating Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, the president of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), the partner of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.