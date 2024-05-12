Amid poll campaigning, Telangana CM Revanth playing football at the Central University in Hyderabad

After a highly draining tour criss-crossing the State for the election campaign for over a month, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy took off some time to play his favourite sport — football.

The Central University in Gachibowli was the venue where he joined the students playing the game on May 12 and later a team led by NSUI state president Venkat Balmoori, who is an MLC in Telangana, joined him to play against his team.

Sporting the ‘INDIA’ jersey and with his name printed on the back, Mr. Reddy engaged the students and the Congress party workers for over an hour. Later, he interacted with the students on various issues except politics trying to understand their views on India.

Mr. Revanth Reddy is an ardent fan of football and played the game during his younger days for relaxation and fun but not at the professional level. His favourite player is the legendary Argentinian Diego Maradona.

This is not the first time that the Chief Minister was caught on cameras playing the game. He never tried to hide his passion for the game and has overtly expressed his liking with journalists several times when he was in the opposition.

Congress MLC Venkat Balmoor who led a team of Congress workers to play against the Chief Minister, said it was time for rejuvenation for the CM and he finds the game as a tool to relax as he prepares for the high-octane polling on Monday. Later, they all posed for pictures with the students at the Central University of Hyderabad.