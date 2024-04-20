Alleged voter impersonation: Polling officers suspended in Kerala’s Kannur

April 20, 2024 02:30 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - Kannur

Kannur District Collector Arun K. Vijayan, also the District Election Officer, took action following a complaint of voter impersonation at booth number 70 of the Kannur constituency in Kerala on April 20. The polling officer and the booth level officer (BLO) involved have been suspended pending investigation.

The complaint was formally lodged by the Assembly segment’s assistant returning officer at the local police station.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) Kannur district convener N. Chandran lodged a complaint alleging that the BLO misled election officials to the wrong residence for voting. Instead of directing them to the house of 86-year-old K. Kamalakshi at Keezhathali, the BLO led them to the residence of V. Kamalakshmi at Thazhae Chovva where the vote was registered.

The LDF further accused a Congress sympathiser and anganwadi teacher of involvement in the impersonation, with the complaint specifically naming BLO K. Geeta.

A team comprising Assistant Collector Anoop Garg, district law officer A. Raj, and assistant returning officer and Deputy Collector (RR) R. Sreelatha has been tasked with conducting an investigation into the matter. The Collector has set a deadline of 24 hours for the report to be submitted.

Further, the Collector has sought guidance from the Central Election Commission regarding the validity of the vote in question and any subsequent actions to be taken.

The suspended officers face potential charges under Sections 134 of the Representation of the People Act 1951 and 171 F of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On April 19, the Collector suspended four polling officials and the police had registered case against them and two others for their alleged failure to stop interference in the voting process at the residence of a 92-year-old woman at Kalliassery in the Kasargod parliamentary constituency.

