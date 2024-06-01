ADVERTISEMENT

All set for counting of votes in Ernakulam, Chalakudy constituencies

Updated - June 01, 2024 06:54 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

Counting for Ernakulam will be held on the main campus of Cusat; Union Christian College, Aluva, is the counting centre for Chalakudy

The Hindu Bureau

All arrangements have been made for counting of votes for Ernakulam and Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituencies on June 4.

Counting for Ernakulam will be held on the main campus of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) here. Union Christian College, Aluva, is the counting centre for Chalakudy. Training for officials entrusted with the work was led by N.S.K. Umesh, Ernakulam District Collector and Returning Officer for the Ernakulam constituency. Asha C. Abraham, Additional District Magistrate, led the programme for the Chalakudy constituency. A drill was also held, according to a communication.

The strongroom, where electronic voting machines (EVMs) are kept, will be opened at 6 a.m. on June 4. Mobile phones will not be allowed inside counting centres. Postal ballots will be counted from 8 a.m. There are 6,902 postal ballots for the Ernakulam constituency, while the corresponding number for Chalakudy is 10,705. Counting of votes recorded in EVMs will start at 8.30 a.m. There will be four officials each for a table meant for counting of votes in EVMs. Counting will be held in the presence of agents representing candidates in both constituencies.

The number of polling stations and rounds of counting Assembly-wise under the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency are: Kalamassery - 174 polling stations (13 rounds); Paravur - 175 (13); Vypeen - 147 (11); Kochi - 157 (12); Thripunithura - 173 (13); Ernakulam - 140 (10); and Thrikkakara - 164 (12). Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency: Kaipamangalam - 153 (11); Chalakudy - 185 (14); Kodungalloor - 174 (13); Perumbavoor - 170 (13); Angamaly - 155 (12); Aluva - 176 (13); and Kunnathunad - 185 (14).

There will be a three-layered security cover at the counting centres. Entry is restricted to candidates and agents nominated by them. The process of tallying VVPAT slips will be held after the conclusion of EVM counting.

