All except BJP candidate withdraw nomination from Surat Lok Sabha seat

April 22, 2024 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

All candidates except BJP’s Mukesh Dalal have withdrawn their nomination from Surat Lok Sabha seat. As on April 22, only one candidate in the fray from the constituency.

This development comes a day after nomination papers of the Congress party’s candidate Nilesh Kumbhani were rejected after his three proposers claimed in an affidavit to the district election officer that they had not signed his nomination form.

Lok Sabha election updates April 22, 2024

On April 21, the District Election Officer (DEO) Sourabh Pardhi rejected the nomination of the Congress candidate on the ground that his three propers failed to turn up before the DEO to support his nomination form.

Congress and AAP are contesting the elections in Gujarat in alliance. Congress has fielded candidates on 24 out of 26 seats, while AAP is contesting Bhavnagar and Bharuch.

As per the Election Commission of India’s website, apart from Congress and BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party was the only other national party that fielded a candidate for the Surat seat.