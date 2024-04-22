GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

All except BJP candidate withdraw nomination from Surat Lok Sabha seat

This development comes a day after nomination papers of the Congress party’s candidate Nilesh Kumbhani were rejected

April 22, 2024 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Surat BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal files his nomination for the Lok Sabha election 2024, in Surat. File.

Surat BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal files his nomination for the Lok Sabha election 2024, in Surat. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

 All candidates except BJP’s Mukesh Dalal have withdrawn their nomination from Surat Lok Sabha seat. As on April 22, only one candidate in the fray from the constituency.

This development comes a day after nomination papers of the Congress party’s candidate Nilesh Kumbhani were rejected  after his three proposers claimed in an affidavit to the district election officer that they had not signed his nomination form.

Lok Sabha election updates April 22, 2024

On April 21, the District Election Officer (DEO) Sourabh Pardhi rejected the nomination of the Congress candidate on the ground that his three propers failed to turn up before the DEO to support his nomination form.

Congress and AAP are contesting the elections in Gujarat in alliance. Congress has fielded candidates on 24 out of 26 seats, while AAP is contesting Bhavnagar and Bharuch.

As per the Election Commission of India’s website, apart from Congress and BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party was the only other national party that fielded a candidate for the Surat seat.

Related Topics

Surat / Gujarat / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.