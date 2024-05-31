GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All arrangements in place in Wayanad for counting of votes

Updated - May 31, 2024 11:46 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 08:38 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Renu Raj addressing the media at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Friday.

District Collector Renu Raj addressing the media at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector Renu Raj has said that all arrangements have been made in Wayanad for counting of votes of the Lok Sabha elections on June 4.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Ms. Raj said counting in the Wayanad constituency would be held at three centres spread over three districts.

While counting in Kalpetta, Sulthan Bathery and Mananthavady Assembly constituencies would be held at WMO Arts and Sciences College at Muttil in Wayanad, counting in Nilambur, Eranad and Wandoor Assembly constituencies in Malappuram district would be held at Marthoma Higher Secondary School at Chungathara near Nilambur, she said. Counting in the Thiruvambady Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district will be held at St. Alphonsa Senior Secondary School at Thamarassery.

The Collector said the second phase of the training programme for counting officials, including assistant returning officers, micro observers, counting supervisors, and counting assistants, had been completed. She said the third phase of the training programme would be held on June 3.

Counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m. on June 4. Postal votes will be counted first, for which as many as 24 tables will be set up at Muttil. Fourteen tables will be set up for EVM vote counting in each centre.

Ms. Raj added that three counting observers had been appointed in the constituency, and CCTV cameras would also be installed in all counting halls. The sealed EVMs would be kept in warehouses after counting was over, said the Collector.

