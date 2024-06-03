All arrangements in place for counting of votes in Kozhikode, Vadakara

Section 144 has been imposed near the premises of JDT Islam educational institutions at Vellimadukunnu where the counting of votes for the Kozhikode and Vadakara Lok Sabha constituencies are held on Tuesday.

The restrictions came into effect in wards 11 and 15 of the Kozhikode Corporation at 5 p.m. on Monday and will continue till 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Explaining the arrangements, District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh said similar restrictions were being introduced around Alphonsa Senior Secondary School at Thamarassery where the counting for the Thiruvambady Assembly constituency that comes under the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency was being held. Three tiers of security arrangements involving the local police as well as the Central armed forces have also been put in place at the counting centres.

Special forces have been deployed across the district with focus on the Vadakara constituency. More forces are being deployed in sensitive areas. Political parties have been asked to seek permission before victory celebrations and to end them by 7 p.m.

The Collector warned against spreading unconfirmed, fake and misleading information related to counting and election results, and anyone doing so will be prosecuted. The police had kept all social media platforms under close watch, he said.

The strong rooms at the counting centre will be opened at 6 a.m., and the counting of postal votes (absentee votes) will begin at 8 a.m. The counting of EVM votes will begin at 8.30 a.m. Thirty tables have been set up for the counting of postal votes in each Assembly segment.

There are separate halls for Assembly segments for counting EVM votes. Each counting table will have one supervisor, a counting assistant, a micro observer, and a Group-D employee, besides agents of the candidates. Counting will be held in several rounds, 14 booths at a time. The leads will be announced after every round. Counting of voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATS) will be held after the counting of EVM votes. Votes cast in five random VVPATS from each Assembly segment will be cross-verified with EVM votes.