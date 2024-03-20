Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP for ‘400-paar’ slogan

March 20, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - Lucknow

Taking potshots at the BJP's slogan of "400-paar", Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on March 20 said the people of the country have given the slogan "400-haar' and claimed that the party which has spoken "lies" on all issues is on its way out.

"Where the BJP is giving the slogan of '400-paar', the people of the country are giving the slogan of '400-haar'. They have not kept the promises made to the people like the one made to the farmers and the poor. This government is on its way out as it speaks lies on every issue. The PDA family is going to defeat it," he told newspersons in Lucknow.

"Inflation is at its height, the promises made to the farmers of doubling their income and also to the poor, all have been betrayed and they will not forget it. Youth will never forget the BJP for snatching their growth and future by bringing a scheme like "Agniveer". They do not want to give jobs and so purposely leaked examination papers," Mr. Yadav alleged.

The Samajwadi Party chief hit out at the BJP Government in the State over the double murder in Budaun where two minor boys were killed.

Mr. Yadav said that the lives of two brothers had been lost and added that the lives could have been saved had the police worked properly.

"They can't hide their shortcomings, this encounter is not going to hide their failure," Mr. Yadav said, referring to the encounter of one of the accused soon after the killing of the two young boys in Budaun.

Referring to some recent incidents, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the government had to act later and remove officials.

"The administration was lax as this government wants to take political benefit out of every incident. When their Ministers, MLAs and entire departments are involved in other works, when are they going to pull up the arrangements to improve the situation?" he asked.

To a question, he termed electoral bonds as "not a donation but an extortion".

When enquired about the Congress candidates for the coming polls, he said it is an internal matter of that party and stressed that his party's organisation will honestly support the candidates fielded by the Congress.

The Samajwadi Party has given 17 seats to the Congress and decided to contest the remaining 63 seats on its own and with some other allies. The Samajwadi Party will release its remaining names soon, he added.

