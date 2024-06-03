Akhilesh Yadav rejects Exit Poll predictions, cautions INDIA bloc leaders for counting day

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday rejected the predictions made in the Exit Polls about the victory of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and claimed that the basis of Exit Poll was District Magistrate (DMs), not electronic voting machines (EVM). He also asked workers, office bearers and candidates of the INDIA bloc to not make even a 1% mistake in monitoring the EVMs, adding they should get the votes counted and celebrate the victory only after getting the certificate of victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The basis of Exit Poll is DM, not EVM. The administration should remember that there is no greater force than people’s power,” he wrote on X.

In another post, he said, “Understand the chronology of exit polls, the opposition had already declared that the BJP media will show the BJP crossing 300, which would create scope for fraud. The BJP’s exit polls were prepared many months ago, the channels just aired it today. Public opinion is being deceived through this exit poll. On the basis of this exit poll, the BJP wants to take advantage of the stock market when it opens on Monday. If these exit polls were not false and BJP was not losing the election, then BJP leaders would not have blamed their own people. The withered faces of the BJP leaders are telling the whole truth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to say that BJP leaders had realised that the result of the whole country cannot be changed like the Chandigarh Mayor election because this time, the Opposition was fully alert and public anger was also at its peak.

“The corrupt officials in cahoots with the BJP are not able to muster the courage to indulge in rigging after seeing the activism of the Supreme Court. They also do not want to face the wrath of the public. All the workers, office bearers and candidates of the INDIA alliance should not make even one percent mistake in monitoring the EVMs. The INDIA alliance is winning. That is why remain alert and get the votes counted and celebrate the victory only after getting the certificate of victory,” Mr. Yadav said.

He claimed that in private conversations, those involved in the Exit Poll predictions were saying that the BJP was losing. “Those poor people who are forced to give false statistics on TV screens under the pressure of the government are also saying in hushed tones privately that the BJP is losing. These helpless people are saying that there will be a tough fight in 13 key states and that the BJP’s presence in the rest of the states is anyway zero,” Mr. Yadav said.

“The result of the election will come from ‘counting of votes’, not from ‘counting of mood’. ‘Mann ki Baat’ does not apply to elections, there it is ‘Jan ki Baat’ (people’s talk) and when the aware public is vigilant, no one can do as he pleases,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.