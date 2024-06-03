Akhilesh questions exit poll predictions, says he is confident of INDIA bloc victory

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on June 3 questioned the veracity of exit poll predictions and claimed that the agencies conducting them were aiming only to create a favourable atmosphere for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

At a press conference held in Lucknow, Mr. Yadav said the INDIA bloc would register a landslide victory that would be a victory for the country and its people. He said he had got an internal survey done that showed good numbers for the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh.

“They (exit poll agencies) are making conducive atmosphere in the BJP’s favour. The Lok Sabha polls are over. The exit polls are showing many things. But, rest assured the INDIA bloc will register a landslide victory,” said Mr. Yadav. The SP president accused the agencies conducting exit polls of being involved in managing the polling booths for the BJP.

Mr. Yadav alleged the ruling BJP could influence the counting process by getting it delayed till the late evening and having the results altered under the cover of darkness by effecting power outage. “The people of the country are ready to start a new freedom struggle to save the future of the country on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi’s call for ‘Do or Die’,” he added.

The SP president expressed hope that the Election Commission of India would ensure that all the rules and regulations would be followed in the counting process, besides ensuring the security of counting agents of the different political parties. He alleged that the BJP, fearing defeat, could indulge in the intimidation of the counting agents through misuse of government machinery.

He added, “Voters have exercised their franchise according to their own discretion and understanding. They have overthrown the BJP, such selfish people are not going to get a chance. They aimed to snatch away the reservation of the Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. If anyone has tampered with reservation, it is the BJP”.

The SP is contesting 63 seats out of 80 under the INDIA bloc in the politically crucial State of Uttar Pradesh, with the Congress contesting the remaining 17 seats. The party is also contesting one seat in Madhya Pradesh.

