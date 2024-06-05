Akhilesh calls Lok Sabha poll results in U.P. a landmark victory of backward classes, Dalits and minorities

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday described the victory of the INDIA alliance in Uttar Pradesh as a landmark triumph for the backward classes, Dalits, and minorities in the State, while adding that it was a testament to the power of the PDA (Pichda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak) strategy.

“It is a landmark victory of the trust reposed by the Dalit-Bahujan community which, along with the backward classes, minorities, tribals and all the neglected, oppressed and exploited sections, along with pro-democratic forces who fought shoulder-to-shoulder to save the Constitution which gives them the right to equality, respect, dignified life and reservation,” Mr. Yadav wrote on X.

Mr. Yadav, a former U.P. Chief Minister, said the electoral success was achieved due to the cooperation and contribution of each and every section of the society with strong support of the backward, Dalit, minority and tribal communities. “This is a victory for women’s dignity and women’s safety. A victory of the protectors of the Constitution who consider it as their life-giver. This is the victory of the poor. This is a victory for democracy,” he added.

The SP leader said the party will fulfil the trust placed by the voters with full responsibility. “We will maintain and fulfil the trust you have placed in us with full responsibility. My heartfelt thanks and best wishes for the new positive times to come,” said the former CM.

The SP-led INDIA bloc in U.P. put up an impressive performance by winning 43 out of the State’s 80 Lok Sabha seats with the SP alone securing 37 seats and the Congress emerging victorious on six. The outcome was a major dent to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which managed to win only 36 seats as the BJP won in 33, while its allies Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) got two seats and Apna Dal (Soneylal) one.

