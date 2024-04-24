ADVERTISEMENT

Akbaruddin Owaisi campaigns door-to-door, speaks at corner meetings in Hyderabad for his elder brother

April 24, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi campaigning for his elder brother Asaduddin Owaisi who is AIMIM’s candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Chandrayangutta legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday took to the streets of Mandi Miralam and Kotla Alijah, as he met, greeted and addressed corner meetings urging constituents to vote for his elder brother Asaduddin Owaisi, the party’s Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate.

MIM chief Owaisi begins door-to-door campaign in Hyderabad ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Chandrayangutta legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi campaigning for his elder brother Asaduddin Owaisi who is AIMIM’s candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Addressing one such corner meeting, Mr. Owaisi said, “It would not be wrong to say that the last ray of hope in the country for countless innocents is the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen,” he said, and thanked constituents for their time. “I have come to request that you cast your precious vote in the favour of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. The state of affairs of the country are clear before you,” he said.

Hyderabad MP Owaisi has five pending cases against him, immovable assets of over ₹16 crore
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US