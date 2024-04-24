April 24, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chandrayangutta legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday took to the streets of Mandi Miralam and Kotla Alijah, as he met, greeted and addressed corner meetings urging constituents to vote for his elder brother Asaduddin Owaisi, the party’s Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate.

Addressing one such corner meeting, Mr. Owaisi said, “It would not be wrong to say that the last ray of hope in the country for countless innocents is the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen,” he said, and thanked constituents for their time. “I have come to request that you cast your precious vote in the favour of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. The state of affairs of the country are clear before you,” he said.

