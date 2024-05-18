Akali Dal releases manifesto, makes a ‘panthic’ and ‘pro-Punjab’ pitch

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) released its manifesto for the upcoming parliamentary election on Saturday, making a ‘panthic’ (Sikh) and ‘pro-Punjab’ pitch, emphasising a democratic and federal structure with political and fiscal autonomy for the State.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal released the manifesto, and gave a twin call for “Panthic principles above politics and Punjab for Punjabis”. He said that on getting people’s mandate, it would introduce a law to ensure that jobs in Punjab would be reserved for Punjabi youth only. The party manifesto also declared that, with the people’s mandate, it shall move to cancel all decisions and settlements on river waters which have been made without Punjab’s concurrence and in violation of the nationally accepted Riparian principle.

The manifesto makes a commitment to renew the fight for the inclusion of Chandigarh and other Punjabi speaking areas left out of the State. Mr. Badal said the party will use its mandate to seek the transfer of Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan to India through mutual land exchange between the two countries.

The party manifesto talks about the need to safeguard the secular, democratic, and federal character of the Constitution, with emphasis on preserving the guarantees given to the poor, the backward, and other exploited segments, including the scheduled castes and tribes and the minorities. “Secular and democratic values have come under stress in recent years. Minorities and other exploited sections are being systematically targeted on communal grounds. This needs to stop and SAD will treat this as a priority,” he said.

He said the party will push for the opening of Attari and Hussainiwala borders with Pakistan for trade and tourism to usher in economic prosperity. “We will also engage with the Centre to bring small, medium and MSME industrial units in the border districts, he added.

Mr. Badal said the party backs farmers’ struggle, and it would use its mandate to bring a legal “guarantee for assured marketing of farmers’ produce at minimum support price and will strive to get a one-time loan waiver for farmers.

The Punjab will go to the polls on June 1.

