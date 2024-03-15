GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIUDF announces candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Assam

The party’s chief, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal will seek re-election from Dhubri for the fourth consecutive term

March 15, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal. File

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI

The minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Assam’s third largest party, on March 15 announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The party is contesting three of the 14 parliamentary seats in the State. These are western Assam’s Dhubri, southern Assam’s Karimganj, and central Assam’s Nagaon where Muslims are a major voting force.

A statement issued by the AIUDF said the party’s founder-president, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal will seek re-election from the Dhubri seat for the fourth consecutive term. He has consistently secured more than 40% of the total votes polled in the constituency since 2009.

The AIUDF nominated legislator Aminul Islam for the Nagaon seat and Sahabul Islam Choudhury for the Karimganj seat. The two seats are currently held by Pradyut Bordoloi of Congress and Kripanath Mallah of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The AIUDF was a constituent of the Congress-led Mahajot ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in Assam. The two parties parted ways months after the electoral debacle.

The Congress claims the AIUDF is the BJP’s ‘B team’.

General Elections 2024 / Assam / All India United Democratic Front

