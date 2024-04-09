Air coolers, fans at polling stations in Punjab amid prediction of extreme heat

Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C. on Tuesday said Deputy Commissioners have been asked to arrange the facilities on the poll day amid the likelihood of extreme heat.
"There will be drinking water, sweetened water and shades at polling stations. Coolers or fans will also be arranged," he told PTI.
There will also be waiting areas where voters can wait their turn. Volunteers will be deployed at polling stations to help the voters, he added.
Last month, the Election Commission asked for "strict compliance" with its directive of providing assured minimum facilities at polling stations, including drinking water and shade, for the Lok Sabha polls in the backdrop of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a harsh summer.
The poll panel cited the IMD and noted that there was a high probability of above-normal temperatures during the summer, "which may translate into stronger and longer spells of heat wave, especially during the months of March to June".
Mr. Sibin said a target of achieving more than 70% voter turnout in the state has been set for the Lok Sabha elections.
"This time, we have set a target voting percentage of more than 70," he said, referring to the "Iss Vaar, 70 Paar" slogan.
Punjab's voting percentage during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was 65.96%, much lower than the national average.
Mr. Sibin also said that of Punjab's 24,433 polling stations, 4,976 have been declared as 'vulnerable' with a maximum 624 in Amritsar, followed by 472 in Jalandhar and 458 in Ludhiana.
A little girl quenching her thirst at CPI()M election campaign on a hot day in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, 03 April 2024.
Late evening campaigns serve as respite for star campaigners. Here, Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan is seen canvassing votes for VCK president and Chidambaram constituency candidate Thol Thirumavalavan in Chidambaram on April 3 night. Photo: Special Arrangement
BJP candidate for Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency, M.T. Ramesh , having a piece of water melon during his campaign at Eranhipalam on March 28, 2024
Congress President Mallkarjun Kharge with Jairam Ramesh, seen during the launch of door-to-door distribution of Congress Guarantee Cards for the Lok Sabha Election in North East Delhi, in New Delhi on April 3, 2024.
G. Selvam (left) DMK candidate for Kanchipuram Lok Sabha constituency along with Ezhilarasan, MLA, at an election campaign at Pillayar Palayam, Kanchipuram on March 31, 2024
AINRC party workers during the election campaign in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate A. Namassivayam at Uppalam in Puducherry on April 1, 2024
Women who came to participate in an election campaign for INDIA bloc parties take shelter under a roof as temperature remains at 41 degree Celsius in Erode in Tamil Nadu on April 3, 2024
To beat the heat, women cover their heads at an election rally in Yedakad village near Udhagamandalam on April 2, 2024.
A party worker quenches his thirst with butter milk, during election campaign for the YSRCP candidate Vasupalli Ganesh, in Visakhapatnam.
A party worker quenches his thirst during election campaign for the YSRCP candidate Vasupalli Ganesh, in Visakhapatnam on April 1, 2024.
With temperature continuing to be at 41 degree celsius, a Congress party cadre uses the party flag to cover himself during an election campaign in Erode in Tamil Nadu on April 3, 2024
People hold Political flags and bags to protect themselves from heat during the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam(AMMK) election campaign at Tiruchi on April 1, 2024
AINRC founder-president and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, campaigning in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate A. Namassivayam at Uppalam in Puducherry on April 1, 2024
People hold Political flags and bags to protect themselves from heat during the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam(AMMK) election campaign at Tiruchi on April 1, 2024
A total of 1,33,535 (1.33 lakh) people have been identified as vulnerable voters and 4,242 as persons causing vulnerability, according to data.
The 'vulnerable' polling stations fall in areas susceptible to the misuse of money and muscle for influencing or intimidating voters.
Mr. Sibin also said his office has so far received 779 complaints, most relating to the defacement of property. Of the total, 540 complaints have been addressed.