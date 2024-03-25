Aim to achieve 100% voter turnout, says Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati

March 25, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:56 am IST - COIMBATORE

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said efforts were under way to increase voter participation in Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, and Pollachi, with special focus being given to encouraging first-time voters aged 18-19 and 20-29 to vote.

At a press conference on Monday, the Collector that educational institutions had been roped in to conduct awareness campaigns to educate students about their voting rights. Additionally, initiatives were under way to increase urban voter turnout through the creation and dissemination of awareness videos and posts, Mr. Pati said.

Coimbatore Corporation has pledged its support by displaying voter awareness posters on all Corporation-run digital screens in the city. Non-profit organisations and Self-Help Groups are also engaging in raising awareness in rural areas to enhance voter participation. “The ultimate goal is to achieve 100% voter turnout in Coimbatore,” the Collector said.

To ensure fair and transparent elections, he said nine flying squads and nine static surveillance teams, along with expenditure observers, had been deployed to monitor cash movements and seize unaccounted cash. To facilitate reporting of violations, the C-Vigil app had been made available, promising to address complaints within 100 minutes of receipt.

Bank nodal officers have been tasked with monitoring all suspicious transactions, particularly in the two weeks leading up to polling day on April 19. Doubtful online transactions, including those conducted through UPI (Unified Payments Interface), will be closely monitored and flagged for further investigation.

“Further, to combat the spread of misinformation during the electoral process, a dedicated media monitoring cell has been established to promptly address any instances of fake or paid news,” he added.