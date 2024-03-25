GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK’s Singai Ramachandran files nominations in Coimbatore, predicts win by a margin of two lakh votes

March 25, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK nominee Singai G. Ramachandran filing his papers for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

AIADMK nominee Singai G. Ramachandran filing his papers for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

AIADMK’s candidate for Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency Singai G. Ramachandran, accompanied by former AIADMK minister and legislator S.P. Velumani, filed his nominations at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Shortly after, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) contender for the Coimbatore constituency, M. Kalamani, submitted her nominations. This was then followed by K. Velmurugan of the Bahujan Samaj Party. At first, NTK cadre were stopped by the Coimbatore City Police as they attempted to take out a rally towards the Coimbatore Collectorate. Eventually, as per election regulations, only limited supporters were permitted to proceed for the filing of nominations.

Addressing the media, Mr. Ramachandran said, “Under the framework of ‘Vision 2030’, our agenda aims to propel Coimbatore towards comprehensive development, addressing the pressing needs of its residents, particularly the issue of water scarcity.”

M. Kalamani, Naam Tamilar Katchi’s LokSabha candidate for the Coimbatore constituency, filed her nominations at Collectorate on Monday.

M. Kalamani, Naam Tamilar Katchi’s LokSabha candidate for the Coimbatore constituency, filed her nominations at Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

He highlighted the perceived lack of progress in Coimbatore over the past few years. He emphasised the importance of local representation, asserting, “Candidates originating from Karur and Chennai may not fully comprehend the challenges unique to our town. Having been raised in Coimbatore, I possess an intimate understanding of the peoples’ concerns.”

Expressing confidence in the AIADMK’s electoral prospects, Mr. Ramachandran projected an anticipated victory with a margin of two lakh votes in the Lok Sabha election.

