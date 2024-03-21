AIADMK opts for new faces in central districts

March 21, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated March 22, 2024 08:44 am IST - TIRUCHI

The AIADMK has fielded new faces for the Tiruchi, Perambalur, and Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituencies in the central districts.

The party has fielded P. Karuppaiah, 39, of Kulanthiranpattu in Karambakudi taluk in Pudukottai district, who is new to electoral politics. An undergraduate, he is the secretary of Pudukottai North district Ilaignar and Ilampen Pasarai of the party. A registered contractor, he joined the party in 2007 and took part in various agitations.

The AIADMK won the Tiruchi Lok Sabha seat in 2001, 2009 and 2014 elections. It did not field its candidate in 2019 election as it extended its support to the candidature of V. Elangovan of DMDK, who lost to S. Thirunavukarasar of the Congress.

The Joint Secretary of the district MGR Mandram N.D. Chandramohan, 52, is the AIADMK candidate in Perambalur constituency.

He jointed the party in 2016 and has taken party in various agitations and conferences organised by the party. It will be his first attempt in electoral politics.

Mr. Chandramohan, a close relative of former DMK Minister N. Selvaraj, is into real estate business. He has executed various Government projects as well.

In Mayiladuthurai constituency, the party has fielded P. Babu, another new comer to electoral politics. He holds M. Tech degree and has been the district secretary of the party Ilaignar and Ilampen Pasarai for several years. His father Pounraj, a former MLA, is the district secretary of the AIADMK.