GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK, NTK and SUCI (Communist) and BJP candidates file nomination papers in Puducherry

March 25, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:56 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Supporters greeting BJP candidate A. Namassivayam, after filing the nomination at Collectorate in Puducherry on Monday.

Supporters greeting BJP candidate A. Namassivayam, after filing the nomination at Collectorate in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Candidates belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), Socialist Unity Centre of India ( Communist) (SUCI) and an Independent candidate filed nominations for the April 19 Lok Sabha poll in Puducherry on Monday.

Accompanied by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, BJP leaders and other constituents of National Democratic Alliance, BJP candidate and Home Minister A. Namassivayam filed his nomination before District Election Officer A. Kulothungan at the District Collectorate.

Before filing the papers, Ministers, MLAs and leaders belonging to the BJP, All India N R Congress and Pattali Makkal Katchi (NTK) took out a procession from Sithananda Swamy Temple to the District Collectorate.

Earlier in the day, the nomination papers of Mr. Namassivayam were at the temple constructed by Mr. Rangasamy for his spiritual guru Appa Paithiyam Swami in Gorimedu. The Chief Minister performed special pujas.

The AIADMK candidate, G. Thamizhvendhan, was accompanied by the party secretary A. Anbalagan to file the papers. NTK candidate R. Menaga, a siddha practitioner and SUCI (Communist) candidate P. Sankaran also filed nomination. A total of nine candidates have so far filed papers for the Lok Sabha poll.

The Congress candidate, V. Vaithilingam, will be filing nomination on Wednesday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.