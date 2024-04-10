April 10, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated April 11, 2024 07:45 am IST - KARAIKUDI

Though the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed in meetings that he is a farmer, his actions were anti-farmer, said CPI (M) State general secretary K. Balakrishnan here on Wednesday.

Speaking at Karaikudi in support of the Congress candidate Karti P. Chidambaram, who is contesting from Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency again, he said that the AIADMK’s support to the Bill tabled by the BJP in Parliament was anti-farmers.

Even after witnessing the year-long demonstrations held by the farmers from various parts of the country in New Delhi for several months, the BJP leadership refused to budge. The reason was that the BJP had made up its mind to gift the agriculture sector to the corporate houses.

When many of the opposition parties, who have come together in the INDIA bloc, had raised a hue and cry then about the dangers of passing the Bill, the AIADMK had supported the BJP. He questioned Mr. Palaniswami’s logic behind it and demanded answer as it had severely affected the livelihood of the farmers.

The double-standards of the AIADMK leader should be exposed in this election and the AIADMK candidates and their allies should be voted out on the same scale as that of the BJP, he said.

Showering encomiums on the DMK government, the Communist leader said that though no funds had been received for the natural calamities which had hit Tamil Nadu from the Centre, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had protected the people of the State and rushed to their help in times of crisis.

When Mr Modi was Prime Minister for 10 years, he could have done wonders to the nation. Doing nothing for the people, he came now seeking votes. It was a shame on him and the people should teach them lesson in a fitting manner by ensuring that the BJP and their allies did not even get their deposits.

The DMK government, on the other hand, had not only waived ₹12,000 crore to the people under the Cooperative department, but also went to the extent of helping the womenfolk by giving them ₹1,000 every month. This showed the commitment and an example of a welfare State.

Hence, the people should vote for the INDIA bloc candidates in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and ensure that the DMK front emerged victorious in all the 40 constituencies.

