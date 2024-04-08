April 08, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

ADVERTISEMENT

When the AIADMK was in power, it gave laptops to students, whereas the present the DMK government gave drugs to youth, said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami here on Monday.

Speaking at an election rally in Ramanathapuram seeking support for the AIADMK candidate P Jayaperumal in two-leaves symbol, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election, he said that the DMK had betrayed the people by giving false and misleading promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be it farmers or teachers or government employees, the AIADMK had not only been friendly, but also had bee caring like a mother to its child.

Recalling the efforts taken to bring in Cauvery river water to Ramanathapuram and the ambitious Cauvery-Gundar-Vaigai river linking project, he explained the steps, the fund allocation and the commencement of works from Pudukottai district.

“If the project had been executed, the farmers in this bone-dry district may have been benefited and the farm sector itself would have become flourished...” he pointed.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, just because the project was brought by the AIADMK, the present rulers had put it in the backburner, Mr. Palaniswamy said and added that the AIADMK government and the party continued to be friendly with the fishermen community in the district.

Demanding an explanation from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the audio-tape conversation of a minister in the DMK cabinet about the amassing of wealth to the tune of ₹ 30,000 crore by none other than CM’s son and son-in-law, Mr Palaniswami said that the people should know the truth.

“It was not revealed by an opposition member, but a cabinet colleague. He also mentioned that the cabinet minister was well educated and had ample knowledge in finances.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Katchatheevu issue, which has again surfaced, he said that the Congress and the DMK was to be blamed for the imbroglio. Passing the buck now would not be acceptable. The fishermen community were well aware of the betrayal by the two parties, he said.

The AIADMK had always been constructive in its programs and in implementing them.

For fishermen, the then AIADMK government had earmarked 256 crore and given 500 vessels. The welfare measures such as “thaaliku thangam” (gold for making the mangalsutra) were welcomed as the economically weaker sections were relieved of the purchase of gold. Likewise, the allocation of ₹7,300 crore for issuing laptops to students in government schools narrowed down the differences and also opened up the doors to equip themselves with knowledge around the globe.

When such was the track record of the AIADMK, without doing anything over the last three years, the DMK government and its Chief Minister claimed to have fulfilled 98 % of their promises. He wanted the people to think before they would vote and suggested them to raise these questions to the DMK leaders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.