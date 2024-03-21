March 21, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated March 22, 2024 08:58 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

G. Thamizhvendhan, the AIADMK youth wing secretary, will mark his electoral debut as the party’s candidate in the April 19 Lok Sabha elections for the Puducherry seat.

Hailing from the fisher community, the 34-year-old candidate is engaged in real estate business.

Mr. Thamizhvendhan, who has a diploma in automobile engineering, joined the AIADMK in 2013 and rose through the ranks to be its youth wing secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting reporters along with AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan, he said the people in Puducherry were disenchanted with the AINRC-BJP coalition government as it had been with the preceding Congress rule.

Mr. Anbalagan said even two days into the commencement of filing of nominations, the ruling NDA was struggling to field a candidate.

Neither the ruling combine or its predecessor Congress government had fulfilled any of its promises, whether it was Statehood, inclusion of Puducherry in the ambit of the Finance Commission, the development of the port or airport expansion.

The AIADMK would highlight the betrayal of the national parties before the people and promise to bring development to Puducherry, he said.

Earlier, AIADMK workers led by Mr. Anbalagan garlanded the statue of MGR at the party office in Uppalam and burst crackers and distributed sweets after the party candidate was announced in Chennai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.