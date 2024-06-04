AIADMK fails again in its bid to reverse its electoral fortunes

The AIADMK, which hoped to reverse its fortunes in the Lok Sabha election after tasting back-to-back electoral setbacks, has again failed in its bid. The party even lost the lone seat — Theni — it won last time.

The consolation that the Dravidian major can get is that despite not having a formidable alliance, the party finished runner-up in 24 constituencies and its ally, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), in three seats.

As at 9. 30 p.m. on Tuesday, the AIADMK secured about 88.4 lakh votes in 34 constituencies and the DMDK, 11.2 lakh votes. In terms of vote share, the former netted 20.47% and the latter, 2.61%. The combine obtained about one crore votes and 23%.

Sounding that his party’s performance is creditable under the given circumstances, the secretary of the Amma Peravai and former Revenue Minister, R.B. Udhayakumar, said the performance was “superior” to what the party achieved in 2019 when the BJP and the PMK were among the AIADMK’s partners. In addition, the BJP had the benefit of the group owing allegiance to former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

Asked how his party would respond in the event of any call by members of the Panneerselvam camp for reunification, the former Minister replied, “Our leader is always open to workers returning to the party. He will be at the forefront to welcome such people.” However, he hastened to add that the crux of the matter was assigning responsibility to functionaries. “We can be accommodative in the distribution of a number of party posts. But, please, do not forget that there can be only one general secretary, the post of which is for him [Edappadi K. Palaniswami].”

Another senior leader of the party says a section of leaders may encourage the coming-together of all those who have strayed from the party.

Mr. Panneerselvam and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, stood second in Ramanathapuram and Theni respectively. For the first time in his electoral history, Mr. Panneerselvam suffered defeat, whereas Mr. Dhinakaran lost twice — in the now-defunct Periyakulam (now called Theni) Lok Sabha constituency in 2004 and in the Kovilpatti Assembly constituency in 2021. This time, disappointment was in store for the AMMK in Tiruch, too, where its candidate got the fourth slot, next to the MDMK, the AIADMK and the Naam Tamilar Katchi.

It remains to be seen whether both Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Dhinakaran would remain in the BJP-led front or prefer working with the AIADMK, as the rural local bodies in most of the districts will have to go to the polls later this year.