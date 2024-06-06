AIADMK faces major setback in its stronghold Salem

The AIADMK, which has always claimed Salem district has its fort, saw a considerable erosion in its vote share in this stronghold during the recently-concluded Lok Sabha Polls, with DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathi defeating AIADMK’s P. Vignesh by a margin of 70,357 votes.

The DMK candidate secured a total of 5,66,085 votes, including 99,510 votes in Omalur, 96,039 votes in Salem North, 89,117 votes in Salem South, 95,935 votes in Salem West, 1,03,830 votes in Veerapandi, 77,522 votes in Edappadi assembly constituency and 4,063 postal ballots.

Likewise, the AIADMK candidate secured a total of 4,95,728 votes, including 95,966 votes in Omalur, 1,23,842 votes in Edappadi, 73,947 votes in Salem West, 55,731 votes in Salem North, 64,777 votes in Salem South, 78,695 votes in Veerapandi and 2,770 postal ballots.

This was former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s first election since he was elected general secretary of the AIADMK. With the exception of the Edappadi assembly constituency, the DMK garnered more votes in the other assembly constituencies that make up the Salem Lok Sabha constituency. Especially in Salem South, which is considered a strong fort of AIADMK in which it consecutively won five times from 2001 to 2021 assembly elections, the DMK secured 89,117 votes, which is 24,400 votes higher than AIADMK’s 64,777 votes. In the 2021 assembly elections, AIADMK secured 97,506 votes and defeated DMK by 22,609 votes.

Similarly, in Omalur assembly constituency, the home town of AIADMK candidate Vignesh, the party secured 95,966 votes, which is 3,544 less than the DMK candidate’s 99,510 votes.

In the Salem North assembly constituency, the only seat in Salem district that the DMK won twice in the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections, the DMK candidate defeated the AIADMK candidate by a margin of 40,308 votes, five times higher than its margin of 7,588 votes in the 2021 Assembly elections.

While the AIADMK did gain the upper hand in the Edappadi assembly constituency, its victory margin had considerably dropped from 93,802 votes in the 2021 Assembly elections to 46,320 in the Lok Sabha elections.

