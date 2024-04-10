AIADMK candidate booked for poll code violation in Coimbatore

April 10, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated April 11, 2024 07:40 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Race Course police have registered a case against AIADMK candidate for Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency Singai Ramachandran for violation of Election Commission norms.

According to a complaint lodged by a monitoring officer, the AIADMK candidate had sought votes from devotees at a temple in the city on March 26.

440 bags of PDS rice seized

COIMBATORE A team of Food Cell police intercepted a lorry bound for Kochi from Salem at the toll gate and confiscated 440 bags of rice meant for distribution through fair price shops.

The rice consignment weighing 20 tonnes was valued at ₹5 lakh.

The police arrested the driver Mani (41) of Pollachi and are on the lookout for four more accused.

Police caution on bogus finance firm

COIMBATORE The Economic Offences Wing of City Police has instructed investors who had been deceived of their investment by Dream Markers Global Pvt Ltd., at Ramalingam Nagar, Sai Baba Colony, on the promise of doubling of returns, to lodge complaints with relevant documents at its office on the premises of Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City.

The firm had already cheated 2,000 investors of their money and the court proceedings had been initiated, a press release said.