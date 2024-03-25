GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK, BJP candidates file nominations for Karur constituency

March 25, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:56 am IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK, the BJP, and the Naam Tamilar Katchi candidates filed their nominations for the Karur Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

Accompanied by former Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar and M. Chinnasamy, the AIADMK candidate L. Thangavel filed his nomination papers with the Collector and District Election Officer M. Thangavel at the Collectorate. Earlier, he garlanded the statues of former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai, M.G. Ramachandran, and Jayalalithaa in the town.

The BJP candidate for the constituency, V.V. Senthilnathan, filed his nomination papers today with the Collector. Former Karur MP N. Natrayan of the Tamil Maanila Congress and AMMK district secretary Thangavel accompanied him.

The NTK candidate R. Karuppaiya filed his nomination with the Collector, besides six Independents.

