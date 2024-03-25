AIADMK, BJP and NTK candidates file nominations for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency

Candidates from AIADMK, BJP and Naam Tamilar Katchi filed their nominations for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency with the Returning Officer (RO) on Monday.
Pasilian Nazerath of AIADMK, Pon. Radhakrishnan of BJP and Maria Jenifer Clara Michael of Naam Tamilar Katchi and other few independent candidates filed their nominations with RO and Kanniyakumari Collector P.N. Sridhar.
Out of the three candidates, Mr. Radhakrishnan has election related cases pending against him.
