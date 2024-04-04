GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

AIADMK files complaint with Election Commission alleging alleges model code violation by Udhayanidhi

The DMK Minister reportedly said that more women would benefit from Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam

April 04, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated April 05, 2024 07:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin during a rally at Tiruvottiyur High Road in Chennai on Tuesday.

Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin during a rally at Tiruvottiyur High Road in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The AIADMK has submitted a complaint to the Election Commission over the reported assurance by Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin that 40 lakh more women will receive benefits from the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam. It also submitted another complaint over government pleaders engaged in DMK-related activities, while their duty was to defend the State in the legal proceedings.

In his complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer, AIADMK functionary I.S. Inbadurai said Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin had, during an election campaign, assured women, who have not benefitted under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, that he would make arrangements for them to get it within five months. The AIADMK functionary contended that the Minister’s act was directly against the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Mr. Inbadurai also recalled his complaint against Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s “use of unparliamentary and unethical language against the opposition parties” during an election campaign on March 31. He further contended that it might also “promote enmity between two groups”.

Another AIADMK functionary and party spokesperson R.M. Babu Murugavel in his plea to the Commission cited media reports to say that three individuals who were government pleaders had taken part in a ‘war room’ meeting of the DMK.

“Their sole duty is defend the State in legal proceedings happening in Court, but it is unfortunate to see them engaged in party and election-related activities along with the ruling DMK,” Mr. Murugavel said and further contended that it violated Article 324 and it was also against the superintendence, direction and control of election established under the Constitution to conduct it fairly.

The DMK has used the government machinery which was against the MCC for its “political benefit” and it was also publicised without abiding by the Commission rules, Mr. Murugavel charged.

