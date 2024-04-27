GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ahead of Sunita Kejriwal’s roadshow, AAP protest in East Delhi against CM’s arrest

AAP workers protest arrest of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, ahead of wife Sunita Kejriwal’s Lok Sabha campaign roadshow

April 27, 2024 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal

File picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal | Photo Credit: ANI

AAP workers held a demonstration at Laxmi Nagar against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ahead of his wife Sunita Kejriwal's maiden Lok Sabha poll roadshow in East Delhi on April 27.

The demonstration was organised near a foot-over bridge in the East Delhi area as part of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) "Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se" campaign.

The legal issues surrounding Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest | Explained

AAP's East Delhi Lok Sabha poll candidate Kuldeep Kumar, for whom Sunita Kejriwal will be campaigning on April 27, told PTI Videos that the people of Delhi are ready to give a befitting reply to the "dictatorship that the BJP has shown" and the arrest of Kejriwal.

AAP workers holding placards raised the slogan 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' at the demonstration led by Kumar.

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi HC

Chief Minister Kejriwal, currently lodged at the Tihar jail, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Sunita Kejriwal will be spearheading the AAP's Lok Sabha campaign in the National Capital and other States, and her canvassing for the party will begin with the roadshow in support for Mr. Kumar in East Delhi.

